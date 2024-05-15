Her Fiancé Dumped Her For Someone Else Four Months Before Their Wedding, Then Got Married To Another Girl After Only Knowing Her For Three Months

This 33-year-old woman spent an entire decade with her 33-year-old fiancé, and they were engaged for half their time together.

Her fiancé promised her the world on a silver platter, and he was everything to her. She is a doctor, and she sacrificed going the ophthalmology route for him.

He accepted a job offer in Europe, and she moved to be with him and went down a different path in her career in order to prioritize her relationship.

“After preparing for our wedding and booking everything, 4 months prior to the wedding, I caught him going out with another girl from his work,” she explained.

“It turned out that he was going out with her for quite some time, and I didn’t know. I went crazy, and after talking to him and even forgiving him, he broke up with me, saying that I didn’t achieve enough goals to be with him, that I was always depressed, and that the new girl at least ‘smiled’ more.”

Adding to the pain he caused, her fiancé’s mom didn’t consider her son a cheater. Her fiancé’s mom said she should have been “good enough” because then he wouldn’t have picked another girl over her.

She was incredibly close to her fiancé’s family too; she not only lost him from her life but all of his loved ones as well.

A year later, the girl her fiancé cheated on her with and left her for dumped him. He then went on to meet another 27-year-old girl and quickly tied the knot with her.

“[He] MARRIED her within three months, they [had] the biggest wedding (bigger than our planned wedding). [He] buys her the most expensive clothes (he never did that for me), traveled to so many places together, and now I learned she’s pregnant with his child,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.