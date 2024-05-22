Her Marriage Has Gone Downhill Ever Since Her Husband Lost His Father And Quit His Job, So She Told Him That He Feels More Like A Roommate Than A Partner

This 40-year-old woman and her husband, who is 42, tied the knot three years ago. But, while their marriage was initially wonderful and they were really happy, things in their relationship went downhill after her father-in-law unexpectedly passed away just two weeks later.

Following the tragedy, her husband actually quit his job because it reminded him too much of his father. And she understood that at the time.

However, things have been particularly difficult for her since that was years ago, and her husband still does not have a job.

For some context, it’s not just her and her husband alone in their home, either. In fact, back when they were dating, they decided to adopt three out of her sister-in-law’s seven children.

“So, with my son from a previous marriage and our daughter, it brings the tally up to five [kids],” she said.

On top of that, her mother-in-law lives with them as well because she isn’t in good health. This has left her trying to support their entire family on her own.

She currently works over 40 hours a week, earning just $15 an hour; meanwhile, her husband doesn’t work and rarely ever cooks or cleans around the house.

“I try to talk with him, but I always end up too emotional to continue the conversation, or he says, wasn’t it enough that he worked while I didn’t,” she explained.

“I had given birth and couldn’t find childcare, so I was a stay-at-home mom for a year until I found a babysitter.”

