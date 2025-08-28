His Fiancée’s Currently Sitting In Jail And Thinks It’s All His Fault

There’s a certain level of trust you expect to have with the person you plan to marry, especially when it comes to handling conflict behind closed doors. But what happens when that trust shatters in one chaotic night?

More than a year ago, this 32-year-old man’s 29-year-old fiancée lost her temper with him one evening. He was only trying to hop in the shower that night, but she literally forced her way into their bathroom and refused to leave.

“She eventually started scratching up my chest, and I had to kick her off of me. She called an ambulance at first, then ended up calling the police after the ambulance left because she was still mad at me,” he explained.

“The police separated us and asked us what [had] happened. I told them she scratched me and wouldn’t leave me alone, and they took pictures of my scratched-up chest.”

“She told them that she fell and didn’t tell them the truth. They ended up finding no bruising or any marks on her, and when they asked who struck first, I said her, so they took her to jail for DV.”

Well, there she is, currently still sitting and jail, and she thinks it’s all his fault!

His fiancée said she tried to stand up for him while the police officers were busy questioning her about what went down that night.

The thing is, she was the one who involved the authorities, so he does think she’s the only one to blame in this situation.

“She says I should have lost my job instead and gone to jail instead of her,” he continued.

I can’t believe that she thinks he should’ve lost everything just to protect her. If someone shows you they’re willing to hurt you and then rewrite the story to save themselves, you don’t owe them loyalty. She made her choices. He just stopped covering for them.

So what would you do if your partner turned violent, called the cops, and then expected you to go down for it? Would you still feel responsible for protecting them, or finally start protecting yourself?

