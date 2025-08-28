His Client Tried To Get A Free Massage From Him And Said She Was Too Hot To Pay

Nola Viglietti/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Some people hear the word “service” and instantly mistake it for “servant.” That’s exactly what happened when one massage therapist showed up for a new client.

But instead of respecting his rates, she tried to flirt her way into a free session.

This man has a job as a massage therapist, and earlier this week, he got a brand new client. She appeared to be on the younger side, and she had a whole attitude that made it seemed like she was a woman who thought the world should be handed to her on a silver platter.

But he was happy to have a new client, so he looked past her snobby attitude and decided to take her on.

“Regardless, I drove to her place which was 45 min way from my general area and I set up my table and area for her massage and as I was laying out the ground rules and going over pricing, she literally looked at me and instantly tried to flirt and get a free massage out of me purely because she thought that she was ‘too hot’ to pay for a massage and that I was lucky to have her as a new client,” he explained.

Not wanting to waste his time, he grabbed his things, packed up, and walked right out of this girl’s house.

As soon as he was about to drive away, this girl called him and insisted she was joking around. She promised to pay him for the massage and expected him to come back inside, but he was not looking to play games.

He kept on driving and did not turn his car around. He’s left wondering where some people get their entitlement from.

It’s wild how some people think looks equal leverage. If she thought being “hot” was a form of currency, she learned quickly that it doesn’t pay the bills. Respect for someone’s work matters more than empty charm.

