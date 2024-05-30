He’s Furious That His Wife Promised To Be A Surrogate For Her Cousin Years Ago And Never Told Him About It Until The Process Was Already Underway

This man has been married for 10 years now, and his wife is very close to one of her cousins, named Charlotte. She and Charlotte were actually raised as though they were sisters, which is why he and his wife spend a lot of time with Charlotte and her husband, Paul, nowadays.

However, Charlotte actually has a chronic illness that would prevent her from carrying a pregnancy to full-term. And since she and Paul would like to have children, they’d discussed the possibility of using a surrogate in the past.

“But it was always in the abstract,” he recalled.

“I never asked much as I figured it was a very sensitive topic, and they’d tell me what they wanted me to know. My wife never spoke much about it, either.”

Well, more recently, the surrogacy topic came up again, and Paul claimed that he and Charlotte were starting to get the “ball rolling.” Then, the very next day, his wife just sat him down and revealed how she was going to be Charlotte and Paul’s surrogate.

To be clear, the baby would be Charlotte and Paul’s biological child. His wife would just carry the baby.

Nonetheless, he was still super caught off guard by the whole thing – especially how his wife’s plan seemed so “definite” – and had no idea when she even agreed to be a surrogate for her cousin.

“That’s when my wife told me that 15 years ago, three years before we even met and a long time before Charlotte met Paul, she told Charlotte when she was ready, she’d be her surrogate,” he revealed.

Now, he realizes that it’s his wife’s body, and she can make her own decisions. But he still just feels super blindsided. Not to mention, they already have three children of their own and jobs to worry about.

