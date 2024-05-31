His Girlfriend Went To A “Packed” House Party With A Bunch Of Drunk Single Guys And Got Really Intoxicated, And It’s Left Him Pretty Uncomfortable

This 23-year-old man is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend, who is 24, and they have been living together for nearly a year now.

“I feel like we have a very healthy relationship,” he said.

He and his girlfriend also don’t go out that much, except for about once or twice every month.

To be clear, he doesn’t have any issues with his girlfriend going out if she wants to, either.

For instance, one night, his girlfriend claimed that she was going out to dinner and drinks with one of her friends. Then, that outing turned into her and her friend visiting multiple bars and a club – ultimately staying out until 2:00 a.m. or 3:00 a.m.

“Which, in my opinion, is totally fine and normal in a relationship. We still joke about it to this day,” he explained.

However, given that this past weekend was Memorial Day, they both decided to travel home to their parents’ houses to visit family.

So, while his girlfriend was back home with her friends, they opted to go out to a bar. Afterward, the group went to a “packed” house party and stayed there until 1:30 a.m.

According to him, his girlfriend also didn’t communicate with him at all during the party, which is uncharacteristic of her.

