She Asked Her Boyfriend To Stop Fully Funding His Ex-Wife’s Very Lavish Lifestyle, But He Just Called Her Jealous And Materialistic

It’s not uncommon for people to continue financially supporting their ex-spouse to some degree after getting a divorce. However, there are some circumstances where that seems uncalled for.

One woman recently had to ask her boyfriend to stop supporting his ex-wife’s lifestyle as she finds it ridiculous.

She’s 25-years-old and in a relationship with her boyfriend, David. David used to be married to a woman named Nina, who left her home country to be with him.

During their marriage, David assured Nina he would always take care of her no matter what. Unfortunately, he took that quite literally.

Since she started dating David after he and Nina split, he’s been living with his family. While he should be living on his own, he has to save money somehow because he’s sending so much of it to Nina.

“I love that my boyfriend is so reliable and responsible, but what I don’t love is that [Nina] literally doesn’t have a job, and he’s going above and beyond financial support,” she said.

“He’s paying for her to live a pretty extravagant lifestyle. For example, he’s paying off her car, which was [around] $70,000. Nobody needs a car that expensive, let alone a person who has no income.”

Nina doesn’t even have her own place and lives with David’s grandma, so she and David still see her from time to time.

Recently, her issues with David and Nina came to a head when she and David went to visit his grandma and saw Nina getting ready for a night out. She was dressed head to toe in expensive clothing and was using luxurious beauty products.

