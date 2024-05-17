She Exposed Her Sister For Conducting A “Loyalty Test” On Her Fiancé, So Now He’s Reconsidering The Engagement

This 26-year-old woman has a younger sister named Lily, who is 24, and Lily has been in a relationship with her fiancé, Mark, for three years.

“They’ve always seemed really happy together, and they’re planning to get married next summer,” she said.

But, while she and Lily have always had a close sibling relationship, she realizes that her sister has a tendency to get “pretty intense” and paranoid – especially when it comes to relationships.

Just a few weeks ago, Lily seemed to get paranoid again, too, and told her about a plan to “test” Mark. More specifically, Lily wanted to conduct a loyalty test on Mark by getting a girl named Sarah to flirt with him at a party and seeing how he’d react.

“I told Lily it was a terrible idea and that she should just trust him, but she was dead set on it,” she recalled.

“She said she needed to be sure Mark wouldn’t cheat on her once they were married.”

So, while they were at a party last weekend, Lily actually went ahead with the plan. Her sister had Sarah approach Mark, and apparently, he actually didn’t flirt back. He also mentioned that he was engaged.

However, her sister still wasn’t satisfied with Mark’s reaction and got upset because she believed Mark didn’t “forcefully enough” to shut down Sarah.

She, on the other hand, didn’t think Mark did anything wrong and felt the whole situation was really unfair to him.

