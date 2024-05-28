She Graduated From Medical School And Cried When Her Mom Asked Her Not To Tell The Family To Prevent Hurting Her Cousin’s Feelings

While graduations of any form are usually cause for celebration, this 25-year-old woman is being told by her mom not to let anyone in their family know that she just graduated from medical school.

Her mom forbids her from doing this in order to not hurt her cousin’s feelings, and she says her mom treats her cousin more like her real daughter than her.

“That cousin is almost 30 and still hasn’t completed medical school for the past 9 years because of medical leaves because she is physically ‘disabled,’ she had an ACL tear and depression,” she explained.

“She still can walk. Nobody is telling her to run to class. As for her alleged psychiatric illness, she’s not taking the antidepressants prescribed to her.”

“I say allegedly because she feels as though her depression is purely biological and not caused by any trauma. It might be because I envy/dislike her in general; I think she’s faking it, but this might be my hate talking.”

Anyway, as soon as her exam results were posted, she wanted to call her entire family to tell them the news, yet her mom screamed at her not to.

Her mom is so concerned her cousin will fall deeper into a depression if she finds out. She and her dad were surprised that her mom made this kind of a request, and her dad actually got mad.

Her dad insisted she should tell absolutely everyone she felt like telling, and he reminded her she should be proud of her accomplishments.

Later on, her mom sent her a text saying she needs to think of how her cousin will feel and that if she really loves her cousin, she will keep quiet.

