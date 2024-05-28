She Loves Her Child But Doesn’t Enjoy Being A Mom Anymore, And She’s Not Sure How To Handle Her Hatred And Stress

It’s no secret that being a mother is one of the most challenging roles in the world. Of course, it has its beautiful and rewarding moments, but it also comes with dark ones.

One woman recently admitted she doesn’t enjoy being a mother anymore and isn’t sure how to find happiness in motherhood.

She’s a mom to a child who is in elementary school. She and her child’s father weren’t married when she got pregnant and weren’t expecting to have kids together, but they figured they’d give it a shot.

However, they split not long after she gave birth, and they decided to split custody.

Her journey of motherhood had a rough start as she dealt with postpartum depression on top of her usual anxiety issues. Things got more difficult as she tried to adjust to life as a single working parent.

“I just don’t enjoy this, as so much of my very little time goes towards my child,” she admitted.

“I love them, don’t get me wrong, and I try my hardest to make sure they have a good life. I’m [working] a job I hate so that I can provide better than my parents did. Lately, though, I’ve just not been handling it. The littlest frustrations pop up, and I want to cry. I know my parents did a horrible job of helping me navigate emotions, and for years, I’ve tried to do it the best I can with my kid, but lately, I can’t deal. I don’t want to do this anymore, and even that makes me want to cry because I know I couldn’t bear to not have them in my life anymore.”

While she loves her child, being a mother has taken an extreme toll on her. She worked so hard and sacrificed so much during her split so that she’d have custody of her child, and now almost every moment she spends with her child is frustrating.

She does her very best to keep her frustration and anxiety hidden from her kid, sneaking away into the bathroom when things get too intense.

