She Almost Fought Some Boomers In T.J. Maxx After They Freaked Out For Having To Wait In Line

TikTok - @wellbehaveddegenerate

At 1:30 on a Monday afternoon, TikToker @wellbehaveddegenerate was shopping at T.J. Maxx. When she got to the checkout line, there were a bunch of boomers in front of her. There were about 10 people ahead of them in line, and three cashiers at the counter, ringing people up.

Waiting wasn’t a problem for her because the checkout line was stocked with goodies that could keep her entertained for hours.

However, the older folk were growing more impatient by the second. The lady directly in front of her leaned over and complained about how they needed to open up more registers.

Then, another older lady about six people ahead started screaming about how the line was moving too slowly. An older man began chiming in about opening up more registers as well.

TikToker @wellbehaveddegenerate almost started a fight with the boomers. She told them that they didn’t have to shop here. No one was forcing them to wait in line.

She was fed up with their impatience and didn’t want the girls at the registers to get bullied by the boomers.

She couldn’t understand why the boomers didn’t realize that the situation was out of the cashiers’ control and that they were doing their jobs as best they could.

According to the comments section, she is not the only one fed up with boomer meltdowns.

“Happens so much. I’ll be in line, and some boomer is huffing and puffing, tapping her foot behind me. I’m over here chilling with my feral two-year-old who apparently has more patience than a 70-year-old woman,” commented one user.

“I was at a thrift store and some boomer had to use the restroom in the back, which they keep locked. She saw a single staff member power walking past her and started screaming that she needed the bathroom unlocked. The staff member politely said she was on break and kept walking. I watched the boomer stomp her feet like a toddler and scream, ‘Well, I have to go potty!’ for the whole store to hear,” shared another.

“There was a lady yelling at a worker there and would not stop. All of us in line were making comments. I usually don’t get involved, but I had had enough and said, ‘Usually, when a child throws a temper tantrum, they need a nap. Maybe you need a nap.’ She went on for another minute, then left in a huff,” wrote a third.

“I had a lady do this on Sunday at Costco. Ma’am, you are at Costco on a Sunday. If you had somewhere else to be, pick another day! She turned to me several times, saying something like I was on her side, but I just gave her the lead paint stare back,” someone else said.