People Share The Creepiest Experiences They’ve Had, From Mysterious Ghosts To Vanishing Figures

There are some stories that make you wonder if the world is a little spookier than we’d like to admit. TikToker @loski.wintaz posted a clip, asking people to share creepy experiences they still can’t explain to this day.

From mysterious ghosts to vanishing figures, these tales will send chills down your spine.

In the comments section, many individuals described sounds, sights, and sensations that totally defy logic.

Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer in the paranormal, it’s clear that something deeper and darker is lurking out there.

@melissaschwoyer: “At a sleepover, when I was in my teens, I passed my friend going up the stairs as she was going down. She just smiled at me, and that smile gave me the chills. Well, I got upstairs just to find her in her room. I started shaking and told her I had to go. I ran out of there so quickly. A few days later, she broke her ankle coming down the stairs, and she swears something pushed her.”

@thejfp: “When I was little, 3 or 4 years old, we lived in a trailer. Late at night, the TV would come on by itself. One night, there was a banging on the outside of the trailer. My father ran around the trailer with a knife but found nothing. We moved out, and a month later, an airplane crashed into it.”

@blank5097: “I vividly remember digging some sort of microchip out of my finger during 5th-grade English class with a mechanical pencil around 2001. I have no proof, but I never remember dreams that clearly.”

@misskillerdo11: “I saw a feminine lizard-like person riding a horse in the daylight on the mountains—she had all-black scales and a body like ’90s Catwoman. I couldn’t see her face tho!”

@madinikolee: “I was driving home one night four years ago, and I kid you not, a man in a suit walked in the middle of the road. I hit my brakes, and he literally just disappeared in front of my car. I freaked out so bad that my best friend thought I was drunk when I called her. I still can’t explain what happened, but even thinking about it still scares me.”

@jaydinreynaa: “My brother called me in the middle of the night, asking if I was playing music or on the phone with someone. I tell him no, that I’m asleep. He then explains that he’s hearing scratches and music between my room and his room. I tell him that he’s probably just hearing things and that he should go back to bed. He then wakes me up the next morning and shows me scratches on his door and on his body.”

What’s the creepiest experience you have ever had?