Her Cousin Got Cut Out Of Their Grandpa’s Will, So She’s Getting Pressured To Share Her Money

tugolukof - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Nothing tests family bonds quite like an inheritance, especially when there is cash involved, am I right? Losing a loved one should be about remembering them and cherishing memories, not fighting over the possessions they left behind.

When she carried out her grandpa’s final wishes, she was painted as greedy and heartless. With her cousin begging for half of what she received, she’s stuck between guilt and the knowledge that her grandpa’s choice was no mistake.

A couple of months ago, this 26-year-old woman’s grandpa passed away. Her grandpa was a silent kind of guy, but they were close despite his quiet demeanor.

Every weekend, she would stop to spend time with her grandpa, shop for his groceries, and bring him to various appointments since he had a hard time moving around.

Now, her 27-year-old cousin Lily used to be just as close as she was to their grandpa, but several years ago, that all changed. Lily moved away and hardly came to see their grandpa after that.

She was informed that something had happened to cause a rift between Lily and their grandpa, but Lily never disclosed the details of what occurred.

“When the will was read, everyone was shocked. He left almost everything to me: his savings, car, and a small house. Lily was left $1,000 for closure,” she explained.

“She called me in tears, saying it must be a mistake and that I should do the right thing and split everything 50/50 since we’re both his grandchildren. I said I was sorry for how things turned out, but the will was clear, and I wasn’t going to go against Grandpa’s wishes.”

“She accused me of being cold and selfish, and now several family members are pressuring me to keep the peace and give her half. They say Grandpa was old and probably confused when he wrote the will, but I know for a fact he was of sound mind.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Additionally, she knows that the will was looked over by a lawyer, so it’s ironclad. There’s no shadow of a doubt that her grandpa intended to cut Lily out; this was no accident.

While she does feel awful for standing firm on not sharing her inheritance with Lily, at the same time, she thinks her grandpa would want her to stick to his wishes.

Wills are intended to be the final say of someone who knew exactly what they wanted while still here on earth. Her grandpa wasn’t senile or confused when he made his last intentions clear.

She honored him in life, and she should continue to do that in death by standing by her grandpa’s will. I don’t think that she owes Lily half, no matter how loudly their family protests.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.