She Had A Patient Flip Out On Her For Needing To Take Her Temperature, But Then She Got The Sweetest Apology

Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

One day, ER nurse Sydney Mallad (@theinjectorsyd), was at work and had four patients, each dealing with their own health issues.

They had a seizure, chest pain, UTI, and new onset dizziness, respectively. She spent the first 90 minutes of her shift taking care of the seizure, chest pain, and dizziness.

Finally, she got to the patient with the UTI and politely said that she needed to take an oral temperature. Then, she would provide antibiotics and fluids. The mom of the patient lost her temper and started yelling at Sydney about how her son can’t do an oral temperature.

When Sydney asked why, the mom freaked out some more. Another nurse came in to handle the situation, while Sydney left to check on the patient who was dizzy.

She overheard the mom complaining about how she was rude and giving her a bad attitude. So, she popped back into the room to defend herself.

She asked the mom if it was possible that she was just misinterpreting everything that was happening because she was so tense. That sent the mom over the edge.

Sydney had been trying to get the woman to self-reflect on her behavior, but her efforts backfired, so she went to another patient’s room.

The next day, the woman was accompanying her son to his CAT scan. As Sydney walked by, the woman grabbed her and apologized for lashing out.

She explained that the stress had gotten to her, and she was upset that her son had to wait a long time to be seen in the emergency room.

Then, she gave Sydney a big hug.

Many TikTok users described their most recent experiences in the emergency room and praised nurses for everything they do.

“The last time I was in the ER, for severe abdominal pain, the triage nurse took one look at me and knew I couldn’t wait. It was appendicitis. My ER nurse was amazing, as were my recovery room nurses. Y’all are amazing,” commented one user.

“I’ve had to visit two different ERs in my metro area in the last few years, both in the same regional hospital system. I received such excellent care by the nurses each time,” chimed in another.

“I had the meanest ER nurse, but she ended up being the one who noticed I was still in excruciating pain when they were trying to discharge me. I know she’s the one who sent the doctor out looking for me to make sure I was okay (I wasn’t ) and then got the treatment I needed,” wrote a third.