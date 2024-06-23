A Guy Called Her Shallow For Being Disappointed That He Showed Up To Their First Date Dressed In Sweats And A T-Shirt

First dates are supposed to be somewhat special and maybe even a bit magical, depending on the person.

It’s exciting and butterfly-inducing. There’s no telling what kind of possibilities could unfold throughout the evening or over time if everything goes great.

Excitement aside, there’s no looking past that how you decide to present yourself to your date is a big deal. How you dress is not only a statement you’re making; it’s also the first impression you’re giving the other person.

In a world where initial judgments are often based on appearances, taking the time to look your best unquestionably sets the tone. It’s a small effort that can make a big difference.

This 28-year-old woman recently went out on a first date with a 30-year-old man, and when she saw what he was wearing, she couldn’t hide her disappointment.

Before she met up with him in person, he told her he was all about finding a serious relationship, as well as a woman he could spend the rest of his life with.

He seemed to be incredibly thoughtful. He planned out their first date and offered to come pick her up.

When he arrived at her house on the day of their date, and she opened the door, she couldn’t believe he was dressed in baggy sweats paired with an oversized T-shirt.

She had a sundress on and put a lot of effort into making sure she looked her best for him. For the entire duration of the date, she just felt bummed and couldn’t get over it.

