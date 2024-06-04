A Mom Reported Her To Her Boss After She Told A Little Girl She Couldn’t Understand Her While Checking Her In For A Dental Appointment

Many parents of shy children know the struggle of getting their children to speak up for themselves. However, in certain situations, you have to speak up for them.

One woman recently upset a mom at her job after she told her young child she couldn’t understand her while trying to check her in for a dental appointment.

She works as a receptionist at a dentist’s office and is responsible for checking patients in before their appointments.

On a recent afternoon, the office was very busy when she had a mom walk in with her daughter, who was around six years old.

“She was one of those moms that, instead of telling me the child’s information, let the child themselves do it,” she explained.

“But her daughter spoke so quietly and mumbled that I couldn’t make out a single word. I asked for her name, and her mom said, ‘Go on, sweetie, tell the nice lady your name.’ [Her daughter] stared at me, looked around, and finally whispered something, but I couldn’t understand [her]. I asked her to repeat it [and] once again, I got a whisper.”

She asked the little girl to repeat her name several times and was greeted with mumbles every time. She tried guessing a series of names, but each one was wrong. Finally, the mom, who was growing frustrated, told her her daughter’s name.

She then tried asking the mom for her daughter’s birthdate, and once again, the mom wanted her daughter to tell her. Instead of telling her what day her birthday was, the little girl told her that her mom was supposed to buy her a new toy soon.

“I just rolled my eyes and sighed, and the mom told me her birthdate,” she recalled.

