Clinton Road, Located In New Jersey, Is Said To Be The Scariest Road In All Of America

A winding stretch of asphalt that cuts through the densely wooded landscape of New Jersey has earned a reputation for being one of the most haunted roads in the United States.

Clinton Road, located in the heart of West Milford, a town in Passaic County, NJ, is surrounded by thick forests, which gives it an eerie and desolate atmosphere.

The road is approximately 10 miles long and takes center stage in several stories and encounters of supernatural occurrences.

One popular legend about Clinton Road involves a spooky bridge. It is said that if you toss a coin into the water while standing on the bridge, the ghost of a young boy who drowned in the brook beneath the bridge will throw it back to you.

Visitors have often claimed to catch sight of unexplained apparitions or hear chilling whispers carried by the wind.

Another famous tale features a phantom hitchhiker. A young girl has appeared on the side of the road, holding her thumb out as if she wants to catch a ride.

But as the drivers approach, the girl disappears into thin air. Other creepy stories speak of ghostly headlights that show up out of nowhere in the dark. The headlights will chase drivers down the road and then vanish mysteriously.

Additionally, Clinton Road is associated with a spot called Dead Man’s Curve, an area steeped with paranormal activity.

People have reported strange noises, flickering lights, and the feeling of being watched. Dead Man’s Curve is said to serve as a meeting place for witches and Satanists to perform rituals under the cover of night.

