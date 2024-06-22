He And His Girlfriend Agreed To Give Their Twins Up For Adoption, But He’s Changed His Mind

This 25-year-old man and his girlfriend, who is 29, have been together for five years now, and they were not planning to have kids anytime soon.

Yet, his girlfriend unexpectedly got pregnant – and they learned she was expecting twins. But, since they didn’t feel like it was the right time to have children, they ultimately decided to give their babies up for adoption.

“There is a shortage of kids for people looking to adopt here, so we knew they wouldn’t be stuck in care,” he said.

However, after his girlfriend finally gave birth to their twins just last Sunday evening, something “flipped” inside his mind, and he had a change of heart.

He couldn’t get over just how tiny the twins were.

“And something about my kids being somewhere in the country or world, and I don’t even know what they look like… I don’t know; I’m rambling,” he explained.

So, he wound up asking his girlfriend for a second time if she was absolutely sure that she wanted to go through with the adoption. She responded that she was sure, too, and claimed that she wasn’t ready to have kids for at least another five years.

Still, he can’t help but wonder if they’re making the right choice. He realizes that raising their twins would obviously be a ton of hard work that comes with a lot of “opportunity costs.”

Plus, even though they have not yet picked an adoptive family, he knows that they might be able to provide his twins with a better life than he could.

