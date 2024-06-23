He Didn’t Follow Through On His Flirty Coworker’s Date Invitation, And Things At His Office Have Been Awkward Ever Since

This 23-year-old man works full-time, and just a few months ago, his company hired a new female designer – who he quickly became friendly with.

“I thought she was a cool person, and I’m also interested in her field, so sometimes, I’d initiate conversation, crack jokes, and just be overall friendly,” he recalled.

However, his new coworker interpreted his friendliness as flirting, and before long, she started “pestering” him to go on a date. She even asked him out once right in their office in the middle of a workday.

While he wasn’t interested, though, he just “didn’t have the heart” to reject her on the spot.

“So I’d always find ways to subtly get out of the situation because I’m not attracted to her and wouldn’t go out with anybody I work with,” he explained.

“She started going as far as hugging me as soon as I came into the office every day.”

Then, one Friday night, the whole situation came to a head. That evening, his coworker sent him a text – asking for something work-related – but he was already out with people at a bar. That’s why he responded to the text, explained how he was out drinking, and told his coworker that he’d send over what she needed on Monday.

At that point, his coworker began questioning why he never asked her out to get drinks with him. She also asked if they could do something after their company’s happy hour the following week.

Well, he mistakenly thought she meant a group hang-out and replied, “Sure!” After that conversation, they also never spoke about it again – meaning they never actually decided on a time or place.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.