He Found Out His Wife Was Having An Affair With Her Boss From Her Boss’s Wife, So He Started Sleeping With The Woman And Now Wants To Pursue A Relationship With Her

This 34-year-old man is still married to his wife, who is also 34. However, their relationship has been over ever since he found out that she cheated on him with her 42-year-old boss.

His wife wasn’t the one who told him the truth, either. Rather, her boss’ 37-year-old wife actually reached out to him and spilled the beans about his wife’s affair.

“She had left him and thought that I was the only one in the dark and should be told,” he recalled.

At that point, he obviously left his wife as well, and they are only still married since the divorce process takes so long. The decision to separate from her was also extremely rough on him. After all, he’d never experienced such betrayal.

He also didn’t anticipate the reactions of his loved ones. While “going through the motions” of his life, he had to hear “begging” and talks of forgiveness from his family. Not to mention, the worst part was telling his children that they’d never have their parents under the same roof again and would have to move between houses.

Throughout this time, the only person who could truly sympathize with his situation wound up being the boss’ wife.

“No one but [her] understood really what I was going through because she was going through the same,” he explained.

So, in the beginning, after he found out about his wife’s affair, he spoke to the woman every single day. Then, they finally met in person, and they began sleeping together.

According to him, the woman is absolutely gorgeous. But her looks are hardly the best thing about her.

