Her Best Friend Confessed To Cheating With A Younger Coworker, And She’s Not Sure If She Should Tell Her Boyfriend

While it’s great to feel like you’re friends with your friend’s partner, everything becomes awkward and complicated if they break up or there’s a rift in the relationship.

One woman is unsure what to do after her good friend admitted to cheating on her boyfriend, who she feels she has a friendship with as well.

She’s 30 and has a best friend named Eve, who’s been in a relationship with her boyfriend, Adam, for two years. They’re all around the same age and met in grad school.

So, when Eve started dating Adam, they became like a friend group of three since they spent so much time together, studying, traveling, partying, etc.

While she hasn’t spent much time with Adam without Eve being there, she still considers him a good friend.

Today, Eve and Adam live together and work for the same company while she lives in another city. Still, they visit when they can.

She’s recently been concerned for Eve, who called her recently and expressed she was having a bit of a “midlife crisis.”

Eve began freaking out, telling her Adam seemed ready to propose and start a family, while she wasn’t quite ready yet but didn’t know how to tell him.

“Eve also admitted that her mid-life crisis is leading her to find her younger colleague, Steve, attractive, and thinks Steve feels the same,” she said.

