Her Boyfriend Has An Affair Child, And Got Divorced Twice, Yet Judges Her For Her Body Count

For close to two years so far, this 26-year-old woman has been dating her 34-year-old boyfriend. Now, her boyfriend has a 6-year-old child who is the product of an affair.

Her boyfriend used to be engaged, and he wound up cheating on his fiancée when she took a trip abroad, getting the other woman pregnant.

Despite her boyfriend’s infidelity and getting his affair partner pregnant, he still got married to his fiancée after leaving his affair partner.

Then, her boyfriend got diagnosed with cancer, and he wound up divorced after a year of being married.

He is still recovering, and he appears to be quite healthy, though he has to take medication and regularly go to the doctor.

Her boyfriend technically has been divorced twice before he met her, as several years ago, he also married a woman strictly for passport purposes.

He swears it was all planned and he only got married the first time so that he could stay in the country he resided in.

“So he basically has two divorces and a kid from a woman who was not his GF, or wife, who hates him,” she explained.

“He sees the kid once a month if lucky. I’ve been nothing but good with this guy, even [loaned] him up to $6,300 because he is always short with money throughout our relationship (he is paying it back monthly).”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.