She Got Stuck Paying The $150 Bill On Her Dinner Date, And The Food Was Awful

geargodz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Age does not equal maturity, as TikToker @anidamiscool quickly found out. She is 24 years old, and she matched with a guy on a dating app who was older than her.

He was around 29 or 30. She thought older men would have more direction in life than guys her age, but that turned out not to be true.

She learned that he was Italian and had Bell’s palsy on one of his hands, which he did not show in his dating profile because it was one of his insecurities.

For their first meetup, they went on a walk because she did not want to dress up for a guy who might not be worth it.

A couple of red flags came up, but she ignored them. He clearly liked her, but she wasn’t too impressed. Still, she was willing to give him another chance.

She pushed him to plan a second date because it felt wrong to plan her own date. She could easily take herself out somewhere.

On the day of the date, she showed up at the restaurant, all dolled up. However, he never even gave her a compliment.

The date was fine until the end. When the check came, the bill came out to $150. She offered to pay because it was the polite thing to do.

She ended up paying $100 for her portion of the meal. Combined with paying for parking, she had spent a total of $150 for the night. They said goodbye at the door, and he didn’t even walk her to her car.

geargodz – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She did not text him back because she had essentially just taken herself out on a date. The food was also horrible. The more she thought about the date, the more offended she got.

He didn’t bring flowers, even though she told him what kind of flowers she liked. He did bring wine, but she had told him before that she didn’t drink.

She thinks men must perceive her as someone who is desperate and low-effort, but in reality, she’s just a nice person who does not know how to say no.

After that, she decided to quit dating. Now, she is spending more time with her grandma, investing in her hobbies, and focusing on work.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan