She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Complained About The Ticket Prices In The Movie Theater

pressmaster - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

During her first year of college, TikToker Grace (@gracelrowan) agreed to go on a first date with a guy to the movies.

Right from the start, there were red flags. At first, he didn’t want to go to the movies because tickets were pretty expensive. But eventually, he got over it.

They went on a Tuesday, when tickets were only $5. When they were trying to decide what movie to watch, she suggested Pitch Perfect, which was light, fun, and easy for a first date.

He immediately shot it down and told her that he wouldn’t be watching that. He recommended a Star Wars movie instead.

Grace loved Star Wars when she was a kid, but had since moved away from it, so she hadn’t seen a lot of the newer installments.

She suggested that they watch something else, but he refused to compromise and was adamant about watching Star Wars.

When they arrived, they headed straight to their theater without buying popcorn or drinks. During the movie, he kept trying to hold her hand.

She also had no idea what was happening in the movie. She wasn’t feeling it at all, and the hours dragged on. Once the movie ended, she rushed out to the lobby, more than ready for the date to be over.

She could tell he wanted to kiss her, which was her worst nightmare at that point. But luckily, her phone lit up just then.

pressmaster – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her uncle, who usually never called her, was now calling her all of a sudden for some reason. So, she was spared from the kiss. It was also the perfect out.

Grace answered the phone and started walking to her car to make her escape. Needless to say, there was no second date.

In the comments section, several TikTok users expressed their thoughts about this crazy college dating story.

“I’m cracking up thinking about ending a date by saying, ‘My uncle’s calling me’ and just walking away,” commented one user.

“Complaining about the movie ticket prices on a date? I beg your finest pardon, you did not need that in your life,” stated another.

“That’s crazy! Did he even let you make your own decision? So glad you moved past this man. You deserve better than to be treated like that!” exclaimed a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan