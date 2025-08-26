Her Date Cooked Her Dinner, Gifted Her A Rug, And Said It Wasn’t Going To Work Out As Soon As They Finished Eating

prostooleh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Nothing messes with your head quite like a date that makes no sense. One minute everything looks perfect: effort, gifts, even a chef-level dinner, and the next you’re staring at leftovers and wondering what the heck just happened.

This 18-year-old girl is left feeling completely puzzled after her recent date with a 19-year-old guy whom she began talking to a couple of weeks ago.

They’ve been chatting constantly, sending photos back and forth, and talking on the phone, so he knew exactly what she looked like before their first date.

She says they spoke for like seven to nine hours on the phone alone. On the evening of their date, this guy drove two hours to come see her.

“When I met him in the parking lot, he was casually pouring transmission fluid into his car, which felt like such a random but oddly endearing start,” she explained.

“I mean, who drives two hours if their car is leaking transmission fluid? Anyways, he gave me a bottle of wine and even a rug (yes, a literal rug — thoughtful but unexpected).”

“Then he cooked me what was genuinely a 5-star meal. He had the whole nine yards, the fancy knives and utensils, and expensive ingredients. He also had the skills to back it up. I felt like I was watching a private chef or something. Everything looked and smelled absolutely delicious.”

It was truly a dinner that wowed her, and it made sense to her since her date mentioned that he was pursuing a career in the culinary industry at one point before he changed his mind.

Throughout their evening together, she struggled to keep the conversation flowing. She did all the right things, commenting or asking him questions, but none of that worked.

prostooleh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He was sweet, but silent. She felt like he was thinking about something, or someone else, and it made for a weird dinner.

She was anxious about meeting him in real life, so it occurred to her that perhaps he was nervous as well.

“After we ate, he looked at me and said: ‘Sorry… this isn’t gonna work.’ Then he packed up and left. Just like that,” she continued.

“After driving two hours, bringing gifts, cooking, and sitting through dinner, he just apologized and left me with wine, leftovers, and a new rug.”

“Now I’m sitting here completely bewildered. Was he nervous? Did he lose interest? Did he realize something mid-date? I can’t wrap my head around it. Like what the in the actual world just happened?”

I think that anyone who drives that far, brings gifts, and cooks a five-star meal only to bail mid-date isn’t mysterious; he’s rude.

If he wasn’t feeling it, fine, but at least have the decency to say why. Leaving her sitting there confused wasn’t honesty; it was cowardice.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski