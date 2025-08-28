She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Demanded She Pay Him $35 After She Admitted She Wasn’t Interested In Him

TikToker Ashley Pearl (@ashplevi) is a 34-year-old woman dating in Denver, and it’s going about as well as you’d expect. Which is to say, it isn’t going well at all.

She met a 36-year-old guy on a dating app who said he liked to read, so she decided it would be a good idea to go on a date with him.

He suggested that they go to a wine bar, and it happened to be the same place she’s always wanted to try. She felt like it was meant to be.

But when she met up with him at the wine bar, he was a total catfish. Ultimately, it was personality that mattered most, so she was still willing to give him a chance.

Within the first couple of minutes of talking, she knew this wasn’t the guy for her. She did not like his personality, and they didn’t seem to share any common interests. For instance, he liked Mozart, crossword puzzles, and baseball.

At the end of the date, she offered to pay for half of the bill. She did not plan on seeing this man again. He told her not to worry about the bill.

About an hour later, she received a text message from him, saying that he had a good time and wanted to go out with her again.

Ashley decided to respond to him honestly and respectfully. She told him that she didn’t feel a romantic connection with him and would be open to being friends.

Five minutes later, he rejected her offer of friendship and sent her a request for $35. Then, he explained that the only reason he bought drinks for her at all was that he thought she was interested in him. He declared that he did not buy drinks for strangers.

Ashley pointed out that she was a stranger, yet he bought a drink for her. She also reminded him that she had offered to pay half of the bill, but he had declined.

She declined his request for money and then blocked him because he wouldn’t stop texting her.

Once he realized that she had blocked him, he kept sending multiple requests for $35. Each time, he added a message about how it was all a misunderstanding and he really needed the money.

He was acting like a child, and she was glad that she got to see his true colors.

