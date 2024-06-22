Her Boyfriend Said He’d Marry Her If She Lost Some Weight, And She’s Been Left Feeling Really Hurt

Many people have “non-negotiable” conditions that need to be satisfied before tying the knot. For some, these factors might include financial stability, a solid living situation, or even more intangible characteristics like emotional maturity, responsibility, and loyalty.

Yet, while all of these are pretty understandable, what would you do if your partner told you they’d only marry you if you lost weight? One woman is currently dealing with this same upsetting situation.

She has been dating her boyfriend for about a year now, and for the most part, everything in their relationship has been great.

But, just the other day, they were hanging out on the couch when they started discussing their future together. Then, her boyfriend dropped a major bomb on her.

More specifically, out of nowhere, he just casually said, “I’ll marry you if you lose some weight.”

“I mean, what the actual heck?” she asked.

Right after he said that, all she could do was laugh off her boyfriend’s comment. She honestly thought that he was just joking at first or, at the very most, being a bit insensitive.

Now that some time has passed since their conversation, though, she’s been reflecting on her boyfriend’s remark more. And the more she thinks about it, the more it upsets her.

“Like, am I just supposed to change myself to fit his idea of the perfect partner? Shouldn’t he love me for who I am?” she wondered.

