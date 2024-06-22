Her Husband Lost His Job, And He Wanted Time Off To Do Absolutely Nothing, So She Said He Either Needed To Help Out Around The House While She Worked Full-Time Or They Were Getting A Divorce

This 36-year-old woman is currently married, and her husband, who is 37 years old, used to work full-time to support their family. At the same time, she was a stay-at-home mom who took care of their 2-year-old daughter.

But, just last month, their lives were flipped upside down when her husband lost his job. After he told her the news, he also claimed to feel “exhausted” and admitted that he was not eager to find a new position or do anything else, really.

At the time, she understood his feelings, too, and told her husband that was okay.

“And I offered to work so he could look after our daughter at home and get some rest until he feels better,” she recalled.

To be clear, though, her daughter is already enrolled in daycare. So, when it came to household responsibilities, her husband would mainly just have to do some chores and pick their daughter up from daycare at the end of the day.

Well, while she thought that was a fair compromise, her husband actually told her no and even said that he needed his time to be “completely free” without any other responsibilities.

This understandably made her really angry, too.

“Because this means I either work while also taking care of our daughter, or our family will face significant financial pressure,” she explained.

Nonetheless, she decided to take a step back and give her husband the time and space he asked for. So, for the following month, she worked extremely hard and took care of everything around the house; meanwhile, her husband just hung out with his friends and played video games on his PS5 all day.

