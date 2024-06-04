Her Teenage Son Bullied A Classmate With Cancer, So She Confiscated All Of His Electronics And Name-Brand Clothes, Sold Them, And Grounded Him Indefinitely

Bullying is detrimental to children and teenagers, and when you find out it’s happening to your child or your child is bullying another, you have to figure out a way to stop it as soon as possible.

One woman recently freaked out and went into overdrive when she found out her teenage son had bullied a girl in his school who was dealing with cancer.

She’s 38 and has a 15-year-old son. Unfortunately, her son’s father is not in the picture, so she’s been raising him on her own.

Things were going fine until recently when her son started getting into trouble. He made a new group of friends who were already troublemakers, and they quickly had a bad influence on him.

“Quite frankly, I am at my wit’s end,” she admitted. “I’m at a loss. My son and his friends have shoplifted from stores [and] skipped school. [Recently], my son bullied a girl who lost her hair [because] she is going through chemo.”

“The girl was sitting in her seat, and my son decided to rip her scarf off. He and his friends said very mean things to her. The poor girl was already getting bullied, and my son exacerbated it.”

She found out about this horrible incident when her son’s school called her in for a meeting with him, the girl he bullied, and the girl’s mother.

After apologizing for her son’s behavior, she exchanged numbers with the girl’s mother and told her she should call her if there were anything she needed. Her son received an in-school suspension.

Later, when she took her son home, she told him he was grounded indefinitely. She took every single electronic out of his room, including his video game console, computer, and cellphone.

