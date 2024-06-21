Here Are Some Easy Ways To Revive Your Mascara If Your Go-To Product Has Gone Dry

Have you ever had that extremely frustrating moment where you’ve reached the end or middle of a tube of mascara and found that it sort of dried out on you?

Perhaps you didn’t close the top of it tight enough the last time you used it, or maybe you pumped the mascara wand in and out of the tube too many times, and it caused air to build up.

No matter how it happened, dry mascara is not fun to deal with.

Additionally, trying to apply dried-out mascara is a total bust, as you don’t get the final product you want, and you can end up irritating your eyes.

However, just because the product has gone a bit dry doesn’t mean you have to throw out the entire tube of mascara.

If your go-to mascara has gone dry, here are some easy ways to revive it.

One of the easiest ways to do this is to ensure your mascara is sealed nicely and tight before soaking the tube in a bowl of hot water for around 10 minutes. This can heat up the product and soften it up, making it easier to use and apply.

There are two other products you may already have in your bathroom cabinet that can help fix dry mascara.

One is contact solution. You can add two or more drops of contact solution to your mascara tube and shake it up to get your mascara back to a normal consistency.

