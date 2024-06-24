He’s Afraid To Have A Second Child With His Wife Because Their First Baby’s Birth Was A Really Traumatic Experience

This 32-year-old man and his wife, who is 30, dated for six months before they found out she was pregnant.

“But, we’ve been friends for many years before that and knew each other well, so the transition to a relationship wasn’t hard,” he recalled.

They also discussed their future family and agreed that they’d both be happy having two kids together. However, after his wife actually gave birth to their baby one year ago, his feelings on the topic changed.

Apparently, their baby – a boy – was born early, at 30 weeks, and it was a very traumatic experience. His wife was brought in for an emergency C-section.

Then, she was constantly in and out of the hospital for the following few weeks after suffering high blood pressure. Not to mention, their son was dealing with growth restrictions.

“Our son was born and was in the NICU for almost two months. It was very mentally and physically draining for both of us during this whole time and continued after he came home, trying to make sure he was gaining weight and not having other health issues he was kind of having while in the NICU,” he explained.

After their son was born, doctors also told him and his wife that it was possible for all of this to happen again if they had another child. So, not knowing what could happen to the health of his wife and any future kids terrifies him.

Not to mention, he realizes just how expensive it is to raise children nowadays and afford childcare. Plus, he knows that providing for a household and actually caring for kids is a ton of work.

“It’s been draining me mentally for that and other reasons,” he admitted.

