He’s Tired Of Getting Vague Responses On Dating Apps When He Asks Women Out, So He’s Just Begun Ghosting Anyone Who Seems “Flakey”

Everyone knows that ghosting is frowned upon and how, more often than not, taking 60 seconds to send a quick text expressing your feelings is better than practically dropping off the face of the Earth and leaving the person you were dating wondering what went wrong.

However, is there ever a time and place for ghosting? What if you are actually looking for a serious relationship, and you’re sick of getting lackluster or indefinite responses on dating apps?

That’s the situation this 32-year-old man has found himself in. For some context, he claims to be a pretty busy guy who works from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Then, when he’s off work, he tries to “maximize” his free time at the gym or in his garage, working on projects around the house.

He’s also dipped his toe into the dating pool using one of the most common methods nowadays – online dating.

“And I’ve had pretty good success matching on dating apps, but I feel like my standards have risen with age,” he said.

He is looking for a woman who is an extrovert since he enjoys being a social butterfly, going out on dates, and trying fun activities. Recently, he’s had some “solid and smooth” conversations with certain matches, too.

Yet, when he eventually asks his dating app matches to meet up in person or go out on a date, they often reply with “maybe,” “we’ll see,” or “I’ll let you know.”

“Perhaps I’ve gotten old and grumpy, but it seems the women in their mid-twenties are mostly showing this ‘beating around this bush’ or generic indecisiveness,” he explained.

Honestly, he’s also gotten pretty sick of it. That’s why he started essentially ghosting these women online – not replying to them after they send vague responses like that.

