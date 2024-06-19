His Girlfriend Thinks He’s Taking Advantage Of Her By Making Her Pay Rent To Stay In His House

When you decide to let someone stay in your home for a while, whether they’re extremely close to you or not, it’s not unreasonable for you to charge them rent.

One man has been charging his girlfriend monthly rent while she stays at a home he purchased and remodeled. After talking to her dad, his girlfriend now wants him to stop charging her entirely.

He’s 30 and is from the West Coast but has been living on the East Coast for the last few years. During the last four years, he’s remodeled a nice home he purchased and hopes to live in.

However, he recently needed to travel back west to help care for his mom for a few months. His 24-year-old girlfriend on the East Coast needed a new place to stay, so he offered to let her live in his remodeled home with her two cats.

His original plan was to rent his home out to a stranger while he was gone and charge upwards of $1,500 a month, but as a favor to his girlfriend, he was only going to ask her to contribute to the monthly utilities instead of paying rent.

“Instead, I ‘rented’ it out to my girlfriend for $500 a month,” he said.

“We agreed on this amount after she insisted on paying more than just the utilities. The house is very big, and I let her bring all her storage to my house because I have plenty of room since it was just me [living there] and I was leaving.”

Unfortunately, this arrangement may not last long. A few days ago, he was on the phone with his girlfriend, who told him he was taking advantage of her and making a profit off her.

“She said her dad told her that if I wanted to be with her and if I was a real man, then I shouldn’t be charging her rent, to which she agreed and proceeded to go off on me,” he recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.