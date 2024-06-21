His Pregnant Wife Feels Like She Got Trapped Since He Travels A Lot For Work, And She Doesn’t Want To Be Left Parenting Their Newborn Alone

When you’re married, and your spouse works out of town, it can be extremely isolating, especially if you’re often stuck at home without them.

One man is unsure what to do about his wife, who is beginning to feel trapped since he works long hours out of town and won’t be around much to help her while their upcoming baby is a newborn.

He and his wife are in their early 30s and have been married for two years. His wife is six months pregnant with their first child.

“I work a very demanding job that requires me to travel quite a bit,” he explained.

”So I have been absent for a long time during her pregnancy, but we call almost every night. I hadn’t noticed a problem or strain in our marriage until recently when my wife began talking about the birth of our child.”

While he reassured his wife that he’d be present for the birth of their child, she expressed a lot of worry and disappointment about what would happen after the baby was born.

He revealed that he wouldn’t be able to change his work hours as much as he’d like, and their routine wouldn’t really change, making things extra challenging for his wife when she becomes a new mom.

“She told me she didn’t want to parent our newborn alone, and I said that I’d be there when I could,” he recalled.

“My wife then said that it wasn’t good enough and maybe I should cut back hours of my work. I explained that I work so she can remain a housewife and stay home with our child, and she expressed that it wasn’t fair.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.