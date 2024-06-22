His Pregnant Wife’s Sister Offered To Sleep With Him, And Now He Has No Idea How To Tell His Wife Without Devastating Her

This 24-year-old man and his wife, who is also 24, have been together for three years and married for about six months. They also recently found out that his wife was expecting and were both over the moon excited.

So, this past weekend, they shared the big news with their families, and everyone was really happy for them.

Yet, just yesterday morning, he received a strange text from his 21-year-old sister-in-law – his wife’s sister. In the message, she claimed to know that women can become “emotionally and physically abusive” while pregnant and stop engaging in romance.

Then, his sister-in-law said she would be willing to “help him out” either physically or emotionally whenever he wanted, both during and after his wife’s pregnancy.

“Obviously, I have no interest in anyone other than my wife,” he clarified, “But how do I tell her what her sister offered?”

In the past, his wife had a super tight-knit relationship with her sister and had always been there for her. His wife’s sister was even her maid of honor at their wedding!

That’s why he doesn’t want to do anything that will jeopardize his wife’s bond with her sister, and he knows it would destroy his wife if she found out her sister had tried to betray her like that.

“At the same time, her sister is a snake and is willing to ruin our marriage and the life of her soon-to-be nephew/niece for what I’m guessing is a childish crush on me,” he explained.

In his mind, his main priority is protecting his wife and unborn baby. Nonetheless, he has no clue how to deal with this situation since he doesn’t think there can possibly be a good outcome.

