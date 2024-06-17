His Wife Came Out As Non-Binary, And Now He’s Doubting Their Marriage

Ten years ago, this 30-year-old man met his wife, who is the same age as him, and four years ago, they got married.

Around a year ago, his wife gradually came out to him as non-binary after dropping a lot of hints to him.

“Then said their pronouns were they/them, but I could still call them she before I eventually asked and confirmed that they would like me to use the non-binary pronouns as well,” he explained.

Now, he identifies as a straight man and admits that he’s not attracted to people who are non-binary. Despite his preferences, he didn’t rush to file for divorce, as he does still love his partner very much.

That being said, after his partner came out, he started to lose all attraction to his partner, as he is only attracted to women, and they began appearing gender-neutral instead of feminine.

Initially, his partner promised that they were only changing their pronouns and maintained that they would still be the exact same person that he knows and adores.

“However, the more I come to terms with them not being a woman, the more I see them as someone who I may not be compatible with,” he said.

“They’ve even mentioned some things that I am really not a fan of, such as wearing a binder or getting their voice lowered (this one we had an uncomfortable conversation about).”

“Even more recently, they’ve had some health issues, and it has made me really re-evaluate our relationship. They are female health issues, which has highlighted my partner’s gender identity as it comes up more frequently, including their disdain for their feminine parts. As a straight guy, it makes me wince and feel more disconnected from them.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.