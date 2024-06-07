His Wife Cheated On Him, So He Asked For An Open Marriage And Slept With Another Woman

One year ago, this 38-year-old man’s 36-year-old wife cheated on him with a married man she met through their kids.

The affair went on for several months before his wife ended it, admitted to him what she did, and pleaded with him to forgive her.

He and his wife have been married for 13 years, and their two kids are little. He admits the romance in their life tanked, as everything has been about their kids.

At first, his wife was only friends with her affair partner, but then her affair partner confessed he had feelings for her.

“He tells her how stunning she is, that she is a goddess that deserves to be worshipped, and that her husband doesn’t appreciate what he has,” he explained.

“My wife told me all of this made her feel good, and she let it get physical because, in the moment, she wanted to experience what it was like to be with someone who worshipped her like that.”

In time, it dawned on his wife that she didn’t share the same feelings her affair partner had, and their physical connection wasn’t great. She just got wrapped up in the thrill of things.

His wife wasn’t in love with her affair partner, though this guy was enamored with her. Since he and his wife have little kids, and it pained him too much to think of not getting to see his kids every single day, he stayed married to his wife.

But he felt so awful about his wife’s infidelity that he said he needed to pursue an open marriage in order for him not to file for divorce.

