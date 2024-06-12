If You’re Looking For A Low-Maintenance Dinner Party Idea, Try A Making A Burger Bar For Your Guests

Nothing says fun and casual dining quite like a burger bar. It’s a great way to cater to various tastes while allowing guests to customize their own meals.

Plus, this kind of dinner party setup not only simplifies your hosting duties but also turns the meal into an interactive experience – allowing your guests to become their very own burger chefs for the evening.

So, here are our top tips and tricks for throwing together the ultimate dinner party burger bar.

The Basics: Buns and Patties

To begin, we obviously have to start with the foundation of any good burger: the buns and patties.

It’s a good idea to offer a variety of buns, including classic sesame, whole wheat, brioche, and even lettuce wraps for a low-carb option. You can also prepare them in advance by keeping them warm in your oven or on a warming tray.

For the patties, you can get creative and think beyond just beef, too. For instance, consider things like turkey, chicken, salmon, and plant-based options to ensure there’s something for everyone.

Cheeses

A wide range of cheeses can also transform a burger from just good to great. That’s why you will want to include some staples like American and cheddar and then add some gourmet options like blue cheese, smoked gouda, or Havarti.