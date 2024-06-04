It’s The Perfect Season To Get More Outside Time In, So This Is Everything You Need To Host An Epic Picnic

Now is the perfect time of year to start spending more time outside, and that means it’s picnic season!

A picnic is great for so many kinds of occasions, like dates, friend or family gatherings, etc. However, a few things can make or break a picnic, and if you want to impress your guests, you’ll want to ensure you’re prepared.

If you’re ready to have an epic spring or summer picnic this year, here are all the essentials you’ll need.

The set up

To set up your picnic, especially one involving you and your loved ones sitting on the ground, ensure you have a large enough picnic blanket that everyone can fit on. It’s super annoying when you attend a picnic and have to sit halfway on the grass and halfway on a blanket.

In addition to a large blanket, you’ll want a cooler or picnic basket that’s large enough to fit all your supplies, from cutlery and plates to food and drinks.

If you’ll be in a big outdoor space, it’s recommended to have essentials like bug spray, sunscreen, and an umbrella to keep you more comfortable.

Food and drinks

It’s always smart to coordinate with your date, friends, or family regarding what food you want for your picnic. You can bring food from home or bring takeout to your picnic. Regardless, make sure everyone’s dietary needs are met! Sandwiches are a super easy picnic go-to, as they’re simple to make and extremely easy to pack away in tinfoil and Tupperware.

