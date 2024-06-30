She Called Her Mother-In-Law Out For Hiding Small Objects In Her Baby’s Nursery As A Prank And Said They Were A Choking Hazard

It’s hard to imagine someone close to your family putting your children in jeopardy. One woman recently had to scold her mother-in-law, who tried hiding a choking hazard in her future child’s nursery.

She’s currently 35 weeks pregnant with her and her husband’s first child. She was putting some final touches on her baby’s nursery and organizing baby clothes when she found something strange in the dresser.

“I asked my husband, and he didn’t know why it was there but said it was a mahjong tile, a game piece the size of a thick domino,” she said.

“I texted our group family chat for his side and asked if anyone knew what it was. Some of them just responded, LOL.”

She got annoyed and sent another text, demanding someone tell her what the mahjong tile was doing in the nursery, and a few relatives explained it was part of a prank being pulled by her mother-in-law.

For some time now, her mother-in-law has enjoyed pranking members of their family by hiding small objects in their homes.

She found this to be not only weird but unsettling, considering the tile may have found its way into the hands of her curious child if she hadn’t found it.

“I messaged her privately and said, ‘Please don’t leave small things around once the baby is here,'” she recalled.

“[I said] it makes me nervous finding small things that could be choking hazards in the baby’s things that I didn’t know about.”

