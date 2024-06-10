She Didn’t Tell A Guy She’s Talking To That She Has A Twin, So After He Ran Into Her Sister, He Screamed At Her

This 28-year-old woman and her sister are identical twins, and there are only two ways to tell them apart. First, she has curly hair, while her sister has straight hair. Secondly, she has a small mole on the left side of her nose.

“It isn’t something most people will notice, and it is the same color as the rest of my face,” she said.

She and her twin also lead very similar lives. They currently live in the same apartment and work in the same area of the city. Plus, their jobs have similar hours, so they usually travel to and from work together.

But, while she has posted several photos of her and her sister on her Facebook profile, the fact that she had an identical twin recently created some drama with a new guy she began talking to.

For context, she began talking to this guy about two weeks ago, and he lives in the same city as her. Their interactions have been mostly casual so far; they have just gotten to know each other, and she found the guy pretty interesting.

“And I have mentioned my sister to him a few times and talked about my family, but I guess the twin thing just didn’t come up. I don’t think I mentioned it at all,” she explained.

“I mean, to me, she’s just my sister, and this is our normal. And he is on my Facebook, so I assumed he looked at my pictures.”

Well, it appears that he had no clue she was a twin because while out in the city, the guy actually ran into her twin sister and thought it was her.

According to her, this actually isn’t rare for her or her sister. In fact, it happens a lot with people they know.

