She Finally Told Her Ex’s Teen Son The Real Reason They Got Divorced Was Because Her Ex Cheated On Her

If you’re a parent who is divorced or separated from your child’s other parent, you understand how tricky it can be to explain to your kid why you’re not together.

One woman recently revealed to her ex’s teenage son the reason why she and his dad were not together anymore, and now she’s being accused of poisoning his mind.

She’s 45 and was married to her ex-husband, David, for four years. They got together when they were 18 and split by the time she was 27.

Their relationship ended because she found out David was having an affair while they were married with a woman named Claire.

“During that time, I collected evidence, consulted a divorce lawyer, and presented David with divorce papers,” she recalled.

“David did not protest and left me for Claire as she was pregnant, and I had trouble conceiving. However, through miraculous circumstances, I was found to be pregnant four months later.”

She and Claire each gave birth to two boys within months of each other, and they grew up to be good friends. Even though there’s always been lingering tension between her and David, they’ve pushed through it so their boys could have a solid relationship.

The boys are now 17 and in high school. David and Claire’s son visit her son at her house often, and recently, she noticed that he seems a bit down.

When she sat down to speak with David’s son, he revealed that he broke up with his girlfriend because she cheated on him, and he was having a hard time coping with it.

