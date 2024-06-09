She Lied About Her Mom Dying To A Nail Tech, Got A Free Manicure, And Feels Incredibly Guilty About It

There are a lot of people out there who have told a little white lie to get something done for free. If you’re reading this and have done that, know you are not alone.

However, even if it was a little white lie, you can’t help but feel guilty afterward.

One woman is feeling guilty after she told her local nail salon employees her mom died even though she hadn’t, and her manicure was comped.

She’s been going to the same nail salon for years and gets the same gel manicure whenever she goes.

The nail salon employees encourage her to refresh her gel nails every two weeks, but after getting them for a while, she knows they can last from three to four weeks.

In between her last and most recent manicures, her aunt, who was practically like a second mother to her, passed away, and she was devastated.

Because of everything she was going through, she ignored her nails for 27 days. When she got home from visiting family for the funeral, she booked a nail appointment at the salon.

“Immediately when I sat down, I told the nail tech I [was] sorry, [and that] it had been four weeks and I needed a few repairs,” she recalled.

“Over the next 15 minutes, she said at least five times, ‘You must come every two weeks.'”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.