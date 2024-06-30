She Smacked Her Boyfriend Over The Head With A Watering Can And Accidentally Gave Him A Concussion Because He Put On A Scream Mask And Scared Her During Their Prank War

This 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 22, recently moved into their own apartment together, and throughout their relationship, they’ve always been big “pranksters.”

While they were getting to know each other, they initially bonded over their love of pulling pranks on people. So, ever since they moved into their apartment two months ago, they’ve been in a prank war.

Once, she wrapped everything her boyfriend owned in tinfoil, hid Googly eyes all over their apartment, and switched the containers of various food items – like cereals and salt and sugar.

At the same time, her boyfriend has replaced all their photos with various framed memes, zip-tied countless items shut – including their scissors – and filled their bedroom with balloons.

“It’s basically all been harmless and silly fun between us,” she said.

However, she still didn’t see her boyfriend’s prank coming yesterday. It all began when she returned home a little early from work, and she had no idea that her boyfriend had also gotten to leave work early.

So, as she got home and opened the door to their bedroom, she saw a man dressed in all black and wearing a Scream mask jumping out at her.

Now, for context, she always keeps a little metal watering can in their kitchen and waters their houseplants after work. But, once she was frightened by her boyfriend, she used the watering can for self-defense.

“Acting on instinct and without thinking, I whacked him over the head with the watering can, which caused him to fall backward into our chest of drawers,” she revealed.

