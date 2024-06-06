She Told Her Mother-In-Law To Stop Questioning Her Parenting Because She Was Never Even A Good Mom

This 36-year-old woman’s teenage daughter recently graduated high school, and she couldn’t be any prouder – especially since she didn’t get to graduate herself.

However, in her eyes, her daughter “made it” and will be attending UCLA in the fall.

Her 61-year-old mother-in-law, on the other hand, has an issue with how she parents her daughter. More specifically, her mother-in-law believes that she shouldn’t be assisting her daughter past the age of 18.

“In her mindset, she thinks when kids turn 18, they should be out of the house, and if they’re not out of the house, they should [pay] bills,” she explained.

Quite frankly, though, she just never was “that type of parent.” In fact, she finds parents who cut their kids loose as soon as they turn 18 to be “weird.”

But, it makes sense to her why her mother-in-law thinks that’s the right way to parent since all of her mother-in-law’s children were kicked out upon becoming of legal age. In fact, her mother-in-law even claimed her kids should “fend for themselves.”

As for why all of this is relevant, now that her daughter has graduated, her mother-in-law actually believes that her daughter should be out of the house already.

“But that’s not going to happen because my daughter can stay. This is her home, too,” she said.

Well, after she made her own perspective clear, her mother-in-law actually claimed that she was going to “ruin” her daughter since the teen needed to learn what it was like to be an adult.

