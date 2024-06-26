She Took Her Husband Back Even After He Cheated On Her With Multiple Women, But She Still Asked For A Postnuptial Agreement With An Infidelity Clause

While more successful couples are choosing to sign prenuptial agreements before getting married, some awkwardly have to sign postnuptial agreements.

One woman recently asked her husband to sign a postnuptial agreement because he cheated on her, and she took him back.

She and her husband are in their mid-30s and have been married for more than 10 years.

For a few years, she and her husband were long-distance because of work, and when they made it to seven years, he cheated on her.

“He cheated multiple times with multiple women,” she explained.

“I only found out because he told the truth and came clean to my family. I initially asked for a divorce, but he refused to sign an Affidavit of Adultery, which would have expedited our divorce.”

However, after some time in couples therapy and doing a lot of work to heal their relationship, she decided to stay with her husband and was on the verge of trusting him again.

Then, he revealed he had plans to go back to school to further his career and got accepted into a university out of town. Unfortunately, she couldn’t find a job near his university, which meant they’d have to be long-distance again.

“It’s only for two academic years, but I know and acknowledge my trauma,” she admitted.

