She Wants To Divorce Her Husband After He Skipped Out On Getting Back Surgery

This 40-year-old woman and her 41-year-old woman have both sustained injuries to their backs. She went to physical therapy for her multiple injuries and improved. She is currently a bodybuilder and had to work exceptionally hard to get her body back after having children.

Meanwhile, her husband has spent the last two decades avoiding work while blaming his back. He will claim on a daily basis he can’t mow the lawn or help with their kids since he might hurt himself.

Now, she hurt her back doing the things her husband complained about, and her husband’s all too happy to burden her in order to save himself.

“Fast-forward to last year, his disks start breaking down, and he has constant pain,” she explained.

“So then he helps even LESS than before. Around the same time my back was injured from doing the things that had to be done that he never tried to help with. We both signed up for PT.”

“I went every week and did the workouts at home. He went once and gave up. My back got better his didn’t.”

She also went on to drop twenty pounds, and her 18-year-old son became her bodybuilding coach to help her improve her health further.

She has been passionate about fitness throughout her whole life, but after giving birth to her twins six years ago, it was hard to make the time, especially with her husband refusing to help with them.

This all leads us to now: her husband’s back has gotten so bad that he can’t bend down in the least.

