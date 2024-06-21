She Was So Creeped Out On A First Date With A Guy Who Was Supposed To Spend The Night At Her House That She Asked Him To Leave

Over three years ago, TikToker Lily (@lileviex) had been talking to a guy she met on a dating app for a few months.

One day, he suggested that they meet each other in person for the first time. He seemed fairly normal and nice in their text messages, so she agreed.

He asked if he could stay the night at her place, which she thought was an odd request since they were basically strangers.

However, being a massive people pleaser at the time, she told him that would be okay.

On the day of their date, she met him at the train station to pick him up. When she spotted him, she noted that he didn’t have any luggage or bags with him. He didn’t seem at all prepared for an overnight stay. Then, they decided to go out for lunch.

She saw that he was wearing a compression sleeve on his wrist, which indicated that he had sprained or hurt his wrist somehow.

When she asked him what happened, he told her that he had gotten into a fight with someone and injured his hand.

As they walked down the street to reach their lunch destination, he started commenting on how he wanted to fight random guys who passed by, claiming that they had given him a funny look.

He was exhibiting very aggressive behavior, and all he talked about during their lunch outing was how he liked to fight people.

