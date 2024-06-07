She’s Convinced Her Father-In-Law Is Creepily Watching Her On Her Home Cameras Set Up For Her Cat

This 24-year-old woman lives in an apartment along with her husband and their cat. She decided to buy two home security cameras and install them throughout her place so she can watch her cat when they’re away.

One of the cameras is in her bedroom, and one is in her living room. She likes that the cameras also serve as a good idea for home security.

Several days ago, her husband was gone on a work trip, and she was in her bedroom when she noticed the camera light turn on.

The light only turns on like that when someone is watching the video feed. Just as quickly as the light went on, it shut back off.

She figured her husband had been taking a peek at the video feed, as they both will do that to check up on one another, and she has no problem with her husband checking the cameras.

She sent her husband a text, but he had no clue what she meant. From there, she assumed she had to have made it up that someone was watching the camera in their bedroom.

Later on that same evening, she had gotten out of the shower and was drying off in her bedroom when she caught the camera light going on again.

She instantly thought to ask her husband if he was watching her, but he wasn’t this time either.

“I got scared, so I looked up if there was a way to see who was watching, and I found out that I can check what devices are logged in/have access to the cameras,” she explained.

