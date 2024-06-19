She’s Frustrated That Her Husband Instantly Makes Plans With His Friends Every Time He Has A Day Off, Excluding Her And Their Three Kids

This 37-year-old woman is currently married, and her husband, who is also 37, works between five and six days every single week.

She, on the other hand, is a stay-at-home mom to three boys. So, she primarily cares for their sons – an 8-year-old, a 7-year-old, and a 2-year-old.

“I take care of the kids, house, and small homestead,” she said.

More recently, though, she’s become really bothered by one of her husband’s habits. Apparently, every time he has a day off from work, he immediately makes plans that don’t include her or their kids.

For instance, her husband will go see his dad or go out to breakfast or lunch with his friends – not inviting her or the children along.

On the flip side, she never gets to go out with friends or simply without their children. In fact, she hadn’t been out alone in over four years up until this past Mother’s Day.

“Because I put my foot down, and he still had a stink about me not taking at least the 2-year-old,” she explained.

At first, she was fine with her husband making plans to see his father on his days off, too. She actually thought it was sweet and that the pair needed to bond as father and son.

“But then it became his buddies, too,” she recalled.

